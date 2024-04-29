IPL 2024: Batting Titans KKR and DC Brace for High-Scoring Showdown

Pratidin Time
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders will face the resurgent Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today, aiming to recover from a disappointing loss to Punjab Kings. With several teams closely vying for playoff berths, KKR is feeling the pressure to secure its position in the standings.
Sunil Narine
The all-rounder has been in scintillating form this season, making substantial contributions with both bat and ball throughout the tournament.
Shreyas Iyer
Following a lackluster start to the season, the skipper has finally found his form and is now making valuable contributions in all facets of the game for his franchise.
Philip Salt
The English wicketkeeper has been in stellar form this season, accumulating runs consistently for his team in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League.
Tristan Stubbs
The South African batsman has excelled in the role of finisher throughout the tournament, consistently delivering impactful performances. With the upcoming match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, he is poised to deliver yet another memorable cameo, showcasing his prowess under pressure.
Rishabh Pant
The wicket-keeper batsman has been enjoying a stellar tournament with the bat, showcasing exceptional form. Additionally, his performance behind the stumps has recently garnered praise for its finesse and precision.
Jake Fraser McGurk
The opening batsman has been exceptional this season, maintaining his aggressive style of play as he sets his sights on continuing his impressive form in the upcoming matches.
KKR vs DC Head to Head
In their IPL encounters, Delhi and Kolkata have squared off 33 times. Among these matches, Delhi has clinched victory in 15 encounters, while Kolkata has emerged triumphant 17 times. One match concluded without a result.