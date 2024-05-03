IPL 2024: Can KKR Finally Break the 12-Year Jinx at Wankhede?

Pratidin Time
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) now journey to the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, a pivotal battleground in their quest to secure a berth in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2024. However, Kolkata Knight Riders have a dismal record against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Of the 10 clashes between them, they have lost nine and their last win came way back in 2012.
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav's journey in the league has been a tale of highs and lows, characterized by a seesaw of performances. For every standout display, there seems to be a corresponding dip in form. Following a less than stellar outing against LSG, the stage is set for Yadav to shine brightly on his home turf against KKR, potentially turning the tide with a formidable batting display.
Tilak Varma
Amidst the ebb and flow of this season's tournament, Tilak Varma's contributions have remained quietly impressive, often overlooked amidst the team's challenges. As a proficient southpaw, he has emerged as a beacon of stability and prowess, particularly excelling in the crucial middle overs phase.
Jasprit Bumrah
In a season where bowlers have often found themselves on the receiving end of relentless batting assaults, Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as a towering figure of excellence. Widely hailed as the standout performer with the ball, his prowess as a formidable pacer strikes fear into the hearts of opposition batters.
Andre Russell
Andre Russell has showcased his versatility as a cricketer this season, excelling in both batting and bowling departments. His impactful performances have turned the tide in favor of his team on numerous occasions, with notable displays of match-winning brilliance with the ball.
Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine has been a revelation this season, showcasing remarkable prowess as both a batsman and a bowler for KKR. His contributions have been instrumental in securing victories, with match-winning performances in both facets of the game.
Philip Salt
Philip Salt has undoubtedly emerged as one of the standout performers in the league thus far. With his explosive batting, he consistently provides blistering starts for the team, setting the stage alight with his aggressive strokeplay.
MI vs KKR Head to Head
In their storied history spanning 32 encounters, Mumbai and Kolkata have crossed paths numerous times, with Mumbai holding sway in the head-to-head battle. Out of these encounters, Mumbai has emerged victorious on 23 occasions, firmly asserting their dominance in this rivalry.