IPL 2024: Can KKR Finally Break the 12-Year Jinx at Wankhede?

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) now journey to the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, a pivotal battleground in their quest to secure a berth in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2024. However, Kolkata Knight Riders have a dismal record against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Of the 10 clashes between them, they have lost nine and their last win came way back in 2012.

