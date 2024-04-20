IPL 2024: Can The Capitals Overpower The Sunrisers?

Pratidin Time
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
The Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, in New Delhi, will witness a clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) today. DC currently stands at number 6 on the points table with 3 victories out of 7 matches. Meanwhile, SRH holds the number 4 position with 4 wins out of 6 matches.
Tristan Stubbs
Tristan Stubbs emerges as the season's standout performer for DC. The young South African talent has showcased his prowess with some awe-inspiring innings, amassing a remarkable 189 runs this season at an impressive strike rate of 190.91.
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav stands as an indispensable asset within the DC bowling lineup, known for his knack for taking wickets while maintaining an economical bowling rate. The left-arm spinner's four-over spell holds immense significance in contributing to Delhi's triumphs on the field.
Jake Fraser-McGurk
In his debut IPL appearance, Jake Fraser-McGurk notched a sensational fifty, steering his team to victory. The right-handed batsman has showcased his formidable hitting prowess in the past two matches, raising hopes within the DC camp for a repeat performance in the upcoming game.
Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen continues to uphold his status as one of the premier T20 batsmen globally, a reputation he's living up to splendidly this season. The dynamic South African powerhouse has impressively accumulated 253 runs in six matches, boasting an exceptional average of 63.25 and a scintillating strike rate of 199.21.
Travis Head
Travis Head arrives with momentum from his scintillating century against RCB. The SRH opener has been in sensational form, accumulating 235 runs in just five innings at a remarkable strike rate of 199.15. He is poised to ignite his team's innings once more, aiming to provide another electrifying start.
Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma, often hailed as SRH's pocket dynamo, has been a consistent force alongside Travis Head in providing formidable starts for the team. The 23-year-old left-hander has showcased his prowess by amassing 211 runs in six matches, boasting an impressive strike rate of 197.20.
DC vs SRH Head to Head
Throughout their IPL encounters, Delhi and Hyderabad have crossed paths in 23 matches. Delhi has clinched victory in 11 of these clashes, while SRH has triumphed in 12. Delhi's highest total against SRH remains at 207 runs, while the Sunrisers' pinnacle score against DC stands at 219.