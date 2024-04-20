IPL 2024: Can The Capitals Overpower The Sunrisers?

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, in New Delhi, will witness a clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) today. DC currently stands at number 6 on the points table with 3 victories out of 7 matches. Meanwhile, SRH holds the number 4 position with 4 wins out of 6 matches.

