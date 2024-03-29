IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Strongest Playing XI

Pratidin Bureau

Ruturaj Gaikwad

A proven opener known for his consistency.

Rachin Ravindra

The young New Zealand all-rounder impressed at the World Cup and can provide a solid start.

Ajinkya Rahane

His aggressive batting style from IPL 2023 could be valuable at number 3.

Daryl Mitchell

A powerful hitter who can also contribute with his medium pace bowling.

Shivam Dube

A big-hitter who can handle spin and provide crucial middle-order impetus.

MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicket-keeper)

The legendary finisher's experience remains invaluable.

Ravindra Jadeja

A world-class all-rounder, crucial for his spin bowling and batting depth.

Shardul Thakur

 Bolsters the bowling attack with his pace and experience.

Deepak Chahar

A swing bowler who excels in the powerplay overs.

Maheesh Theekshana

The Sri Lankan mystery spinner provides variety to the attack.

Mukesh Choudhary

A handy option for the impactful substitution role.

