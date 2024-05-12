IPL 2024: CSK Face Tough Test as They Welcome Balanced Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal

In a dazzling display of skill, the emerging batting prodigy has been a standout performer for his team in recent outings. His remarkable century against the formidable Mumbai Indians underscored his reputation as one of the most potent batsmen in the format. Following a rare setback in the previous match, Jaiswal is poised to stage a resounding comeback with the bat against Chennai in what promises to be a pivotal showdown.

