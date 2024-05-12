IPL 2024: CSK Face Tough Test as They Welcome Balanced Rajasthan Royals

Pratidin Time
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to clash with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the illustrious MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 12. The afternoon spectacle, commencing at 3:30 PM, promises a riveting display of skill and determination as both teams vie for victory in this crucial encounter.
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Despite his recent setback in the last match against the Titans, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has showcased a commendable performance with the bat throughout the season. Anticipation mounts as fans expect Gaikwad to rise to the occasion and deliver a stellar batting display just when his team requires it the most.
Tushar Deshpande
Having secured eight wickets across three games, Tushar Deshpande has hit his stride, showcasing his peak form with the ball. With the absence of Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, and Mustafizur Rahman, the 28-year-old has seized the opportunity to spearhead the bowling attack, and thus far, he has executed his role with finesse.
MS Dhoni
In the twilight of his illustrious cricketing journey, the iconic figure of Indian cricket and former CSK stalwart, MS Dhoni, has been unleashing his trademark power-hitting prowess during the crucial final overs of innings. With a desire to treat the loyal CSK supporters to one last memorable spectacle, Dhoni is determined to leave an indelible mark in his final appearances on the field.
Sanju Samson
In scintillating form both with the bat and as the wicketkeeper, Rajasthan Royals' captain, Sanju Samson, has been a formidable force this season. His astute leadership on the field has been nothing short of exemplary. In the recent nail-biter against the Delhi Capitals, the 29-year-old maestro came tantalizingly close to engineering a remarkable victory in a high-scoring encounter.
Yashasvi Jaiswal
In a dazzling display of skill, the emerging batting prodigy has been a standout performer for his team in recent outings. His remarkable century against the formidable Mumbai Indians underscored his reputation as one of the most potent batsmen in the format. Following a rare setback in the previous match, Jaiswal is poised to stage a resounding comeback with the bat against Chennai in what promises to be a pivotal showdown.
Riyan Parag
Emerging as a pivotal figure for the Rajasthan Royals, the youthful talent of 22-year-old Riyan Parag from Assam has been instrumental in delivering impressive batting displays. Parag's resilient innings of 77 came agonizingly close to securing victory against SRH before his dismissal. Another stellar performance against CSK could prove to be a significant milestone in his burgeoning career, elevating him to greater heights in the cricketing realm.
CSK vs RR Head to Head
In the history of the IPL, Chennai and Rajasthan have faced off in 28 matches. Of these encounters, CSK emerged victorious in 13, while RR secured wins in 15. CSK's highest score against Rajasthan stands at 246, whereas RR's highest tally against Chennai is 223.