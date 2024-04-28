IPL 2024 CSK Seek Redemption against Sunrisers Powerhouse Lineup

Pratidin Time
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
The 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is set to unfold between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, April 28th, at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This will be the second match of today’s doubleheader.
Ruturaj Gaikwad
After an impressive century in the previous match, Chennai Super Kings' captain is riding high on form. Ruturaj Gaikwad, in his current golden touch, aims to extend his batting brilliance, steering his team back to the path of victory.
Matheesha Pathirana
In the recent match against LSG, Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana stood out as the only bowler to remain unscathed. With his remarkable pace and precision in delivering Yorkers, Pathirana is swiftly making a name for himself as an emerging young talent in the cricketing arena.
Shivam Dube
Chennai Super Kings' standout batsman, Shivam Dube, has been in impeccable form throughout this season. The seasoned 30-year-old showcased his dominance in the recent match against LSG, delivering a ruthless performance that left the opposition bowlers reeling.
Abhishek Sharma
At just 23 years old, Abhishek Sharma is enjoying a memorable season with the bat for Sunrisers Hyderabad. His remarkable performances have ignited discussions about a potential call-up to the Indian team. With a few more impressive innings, Abhishek Sharma is bound to solidify his place in the national team conversation.
Travis Head
Setting aside his recent setback in the last game, Travis Head has undoubtedly been a standout performer with the bat this season. The 30-year-old has showcased his prowess as the most formidable batter, instilling fear in every bowler he faces.
Aiden Markram
The ex-captain of SRH has displayed moderate batting form this season, but unfortunately, his recent performances have seen a decline. Aiden Markram is eager to reignite his batting prowess in the upcoming matches, aiming to propel his team towards securing a spot in the playoffs.
CSK vs SRH Head to Head
In the IPL history, Chennai and Hyderabad have clashed in 20 thrilling encounters. Among these, Chennai emerged triumphant in 14 matches, while Hyderabad clinched victory on 6 occasions.