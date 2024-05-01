IPL 2024: CSK Seeks to Sustain Winning Streak Against Unpredictable PBKS

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube has emerged as one of the standout performers of the season, showcasing exemplary batting skills for CSK. Leading the batting charts for his team by a significant margin, the left-hander harbors ambitions of securing the top spot among all batters in the league. His impactful performances in the middle order have been instrumental in CSK's current position in the top three of the league standings.

