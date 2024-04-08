IPL 2024: CSK Takes on KKR in Today’s Action

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine stands as the pivotal player in the KKR lineup at present. Elevated to the opening position, the left-handed batsman ignites their innings with explosive starts during the powerplay overs. In the recent encounter against Delhi, he displayed his prowess by clinching a match-winning 85 runs off a mere 39 deliveries. It's imperative to note that the spin maestro also holds significance as a key wicket-taking asset for the team.

