IPL 2024: CSK Takes on KKR in Today’s Action

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, famously known as Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai on April 8. Kolkata aims to extend their winning streak, while Chennai seeks to halt their two-game losing streak. CSK has competed in four matches, emerging victorious in two, while Kolkata remains unbeaten in the three matches they've played thus far.
Ruturaj Gaikwad
The CSK captain is still striving to excel with the bat. Despite his previous season's performances, the opening batter requires several matches to rediscover his form. Playing at their home ground presents a golden chance for Gaikwad to showcase his skills and demonstrate his worth.
Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube stands out as one of the most dependable and steady batters within the CSK squad. With an impressive strike rate of 160.87, he has amassed 148 runs across four matches. Known for his prowess against spin, Dube faces a significant challenge against KKR's spin-focused lineup, requiring him to deliver his best.
Ravindra Jadeja
With a solid track record on home turf, Ravindra Jadeja is anticipated to hit his stride against KKR. Despite a somewhat subdued performance thus far this season, he is determined to silence critics and showcase his prowess in the upcoming match.
Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine stands as the pivotal player in the KKR lineup at present. Elevated to the opening position, the left-handed batsman ignites their innings with explosive starts during the powerplay overs. In the recent encounter against Delhi, he displayed his prowess by clinching a match-winning 85 runs off a mere 39 deliveries. It's imperative to note that the spin maestro also holds significance as a key wicket-taking asset for the team.
Andre Russell
Andre Russell has been displaying exceptional form this season, making significant contributions in both batting and bowling departments. The West Indian powerhouse showcased his prowess by smashing a blistering 41 off just 19 balls in the previous match, while also making an impact with the ball by claiming a wicket.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Raghuvanshi garnered widespread attention following his explosive half-century during KKR's memorable victory against DC. In his IPL debut, the 18-year-old sensation showcased remarkable talent by scoring 57 runs at a strike rate of 200, significantly boosting KKR's run rate during the middle overs. With the upcoming match against the Super Kings, all eyes will be on him as he enters the spotlight once again.
CSK vs KKR Head to Head
In the IPL, Chennai and Kolkata have competed against each other in 29 matches. Among these encounters, Chennai emerged victorious in 18 matches, while Kolkata secured wins in 10 matches. One match concluded without a result.