IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR dream11 prediction

Pratidin Bureau
Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Phil Salt(wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer©, Rinku Singh
CSK Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad for his explosive opening, consider MS Dhoni (if batting high in the order) for his experience.
CSK Bowlers: Deepak Chahar's swing bowling is a must-have. Ravindra Jadeja offers all-round value (if bowling well).
KKR Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer's consistency is crucial. Andre Russell is a high-risk, high-reward pick for his explosive batting.
KKR Bowlers: Mitchell Starc' pace attack is a top choice. Sunil Narine's mystery spin can be a game-changer.
This match promises excitement! CSK, seeking redemption at home (Chepauk), will face a confident KKR riding a winning streak. Experience clashes with youthful energy, making for an unpredictable encounter.