IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH dream11 prediction

Pratidin Bureau

SRH: Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (C), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Thangarasu Natarajan, Mayank Markandea

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (WK), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande

Batsmen SRH: Go for the explosive Mayang Agarwal if he's back in the lineup. Otherwise, consider the consistent Abhishek Sharma and the big-hitting Heinrich Klaasen.

Batsmen CSK: The in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad is a must-have. Ajinkya Rahane and the experienced MS Dhoni offer stability in the middle order.

Bowlers SRH: The experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a reliable pick. If fit, T Natarajan's left-arm swing could be crucial. Pace sensation Umran Malik can be a gamble but has high wicket-taking potential.

Bowlers CSK: Deepak Chahar is their key pace threat. Mahesh Theekshana's mystery spin could be a surprise weapon.

All-rounders SRH: Aiden Markram provides a good balance with both bat and ball.

All-rounders CSK: The ever-reliable Ravindra Jadeja is a must-have for his all-rounding contributions.

Dominate Your Fantasy League!

This is just a prediction. Stay tuned for last-minute updates and expert opinions to optimize your Dream11 team.

