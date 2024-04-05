IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH dream11 prediction

Batsmen SRH: Go for the explosive Mayang Agarwal if he's back in the lineup. Otherwise, consider the consistent Abhishek Sharma and the big-hitting Heinrich Klaasen.
Batsmen CSK: The in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad is a must-have. Ajinkya Rahane and the experienced MS Dhoni offer stability in the middle order.
Bowlers SRH: The experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a reliable pick. If fit, T Natarajan's left-arm swing could be crucial. Pace sensation Umran Malik can be a gamble but has high wicket-taking potential.
Bowlers CSK: Deepak Chahar is their key pace threat. Mahesh Theekshana's mystery spin could be a surprise weapon.
All-rounders SRH: Aiden Markram provides a good balance with both bat and ball.
All-rounders CSK: The ever-reliable Ravindra Jadeja is a must-have for his all-rounding contributions.
This is just a prediction. Stay tuned for last-minute updates and expert opinions to optimize your Dream11 team.