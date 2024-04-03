IPL 2024: DC Takes on KKR in Today’s Action

Pratidin Time
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 16 of the IPL 2024 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. This will be DC’s fourth match in IPL 2024 while KKR will play their third match of the season. Delhi, with 2 points from 3 matches and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.016, are at number 7 of the points table. Kolkata, on the other hand, have 4 points from 2 matches and are at number 2 with an NRR of +1.047.
David Warner
The Australian has been the best batter for DC in the league so far. In all three matches, the star batter has scored runs at a good rate. The Southpaw can bat with intent at the top. He will be crucial for the success of DC in the game against KKR.
Prithvi Shaw
The Indian opener returned to action in the game against CSK and made an impact straightaway. The right-handed batter was aggressive as usual and put the bowlers under pressure. His intent with the bat is always good to watch.
Khaleel Ahmed
The Indian left-arm fast bowler took 62 wickets in his IPL career. In this season the 26-year-old has so far picked 5 wickets in three matches. Till now his performance is quite consistent as he got wickets in all the matches he played. A similar performance can be expected from him also in the battle against KKR.
Andre Russell
The Caribbean big-hitter has remained a pillar for the KKR squad for a few years now. Despite being known for his smashing batting displays, Russell is also a regular bowler for KKR. His right-arm medium-fast bowling helped the Knights in many critical situations on many occasions in the past. In this season also the 36-year-old veteran got 4 wickets against SRH and RCB.
Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine smashed 47 (22) in the game against RCB which helped KKR to seal the game right in the powerplay overs. With the ball, Narine won the match for his side against SRH, where his miserly spell of 1/19 was brilliant on a flat wicket.
Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh did not get to bat in the second match and could not have a huge impact in the first match. The Southpaw can make a statement with his batting at Vizag. Rinku has been at his best form in the last year or so.
DC vs KKR Head to Head
Delhi and Kolkata have played 32 IPL matches so far. DC have won 15 of those and Kolkata 16. One match did not produce any result. Delhi’s highest total against KKR is 228, and Kolkata’s highest score against DC is 210.