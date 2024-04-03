IPL 2024: DC Takes on KKR in Today’s Action

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 16 of the IPL 2024 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. This will be DC’s fourth match in IPL 2024 while KKR will play their third match of the season. Delhi, with 2 points from 3 matches and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.016, are at number 7 of the points table. Kolkata, on the other hand, have 4 points from 2 matches and are at number 2 with an NRR of +1.047.

