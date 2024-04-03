IPL 2024 DC vs KKR dream11 prediction

Pratidin Bureau
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje/Jhye Richardson, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Batsmen: Go for openers like Warner (DC) and Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) who can capitalize on the batting-friendly Visakhapatnam pitch.
Bowlers: Spin might be tricky, so focus on pacers like Nortje (DC) and Narine (KKR). If KKR plays Russell as a bowler, consider him too.
All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (DC) and Andre Russell (KKR) are valuable picks for their batting and bowling contributions.
These are just suggestions. Keep an eye on confirmed lineups, weather forecasts, and expert opinions to make informed choices.