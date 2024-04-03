IPL 2024 DC vs KKR dream11 prediction

Pratidin Bureau

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje/Jhye Richardson, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma.

Image: Google

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Image: Google

Batsmen: Go for openers like Warner (DC) and Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) who can capitalize on the batting-friendly Visakhapatnam pitch.

Image: Google

Bowlers: Spin might be tricky, so focus on pacers like Nortje (DC) and Narine (KKR). If KKR plays Russell as a bowler, consider him too.

Image: Google

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (DC) and Andre Russell (KKR) are valuable picks for their batting and bowling contributions.

Image: Google

The pitch at Visakhapatnam is known for being batting-friendly. Expect a high-scoring encounter. DC needs to find consistency, while KKR seeks to build on their winning momentum.

Image: Google

Stay Updated!

These are just suggestions. Keep an eye on confirmed lineups, weather forecasts, and expert opinions to make informed choices.

Image: Google