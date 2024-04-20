IPL 2024 DC vs SRH dream11 prediction

Probable Playing XIs (subject to change)

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (C), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Thangarasu Natarajan, Mayank Markandea

DC: Back their explosive openers, Prithvi Shaw and David Warner, for quick runs. Rishabh Pant is a middle-order powerhouse, while Axar Patel offers all-round value.

DC: Mukesh Kumar is a wicket-taking machine. Khaleel Ahmed's swing bowling can be a game-changer. Consider Ishant Sharma for his experience and variations.

SRH: Mayank Agarwal's consistent run of form makes him a valuable pick. If fit, Rahul Tripathi's experience is invaluable. Heinrich Klaasen can be a wicket-keeping and batting gem.

SRH: The fiery Pat Cummins is a terror with his express pace. Bhuvneshwar Kumar brings swing and control. T Natarajan is a death-over specialist.

Dream11 Captain

Rishabh Pant (DC) or Pat Cummins (DC) for their high-impact potential.

A Match of Desperation and Strategy!

This DC vs SRH clash is a must-win for both teams. Build your Dream11 team wisely, taking into account form, pitch conditions, and player matchups. Watch the battle unfold and see who emerges victorious in the race for the IPL playoffs!

