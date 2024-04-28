IPL 2024: GT Takes on RCB in Today’s Action

Pratidin Time
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will aim to sustain their winning streak as they face off against the Gujarat Titans in an upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the esteemed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this Sunday. RCB enters the fray buoyed by a commanding 35-run triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad, while GT laments a close four-run loss to the Delhi Capitals in their recent encounter.
Rashid Khan
In the previous match, Afghanistan's standout talent, Rashid Khan, came tantalizingly close to clinching victory for the Titans with his batting prowess. However, it's been on the bowling front where the Afghan sensation has encountered a slight dip in form. Given his exceptional skills and class, Rashid Khan is poised to reclaim his peak performance with just one more game.
Sai Sudharsan
In the recent encounter against the Delhi Capitals, the southpaw batsman showcased his prowess, notching up his inaugural half-century of the season. Sai Sudharsan has emerged as the linchpin of the Gujarat Titans' batting lineup this season, displaying remarkable consistency and reliability.
David Miller
In a display of formidable aggression, South African luminary David Miller showcased his batting prowess in the match against the Delhi Capitals. The left-handed dynamo unleashed a barrage of powerful strokes, dismantling Anrich Nortje's bowling attack and cruising to a well-deserved half-century, effectively taking the battle to the opposition.
Dinesh Karthik
In this season's campaign, the seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman has been in sublime touch with the willow. Despite his 38 years, he remains a linchpin for RCB, particularly in the latter stages of the match, where his lower-order contributions inject crucial momentum into the team's innings.
Virat Kohli
Once more, IPL 2024 has underscored the undeniable prowess of Virat Kohli, arguably the premier batsman in the tournament over recent seasons. His poised innings in the previous match stood as a pivotal factor in RCB's triumph over SRH, further solidifying his status as a standout performer in the league.
Karn Sharma
In recent matches, RCB discovered a newfound hero in Karn Sharma, who proved his mettle with both bat and ball. His stellar bowling performance against SRH played a pivotal role in securing victory for RCB, keeping their aspirations alive and burning bright.
GT vs RCB Head to Head
In their IPL encounters, RCB and GT have clashed thrice. Bengaluru emerged victorious in one of these matches, while Gujarat claimed victory on two occasions. Who will take the win today?