IPL 2024 GT vs DC dream11 prediction

Pratidin Bureau
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Matthew Wade (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Abhinav Manohar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
GT Batsmen: Shubman Gill (captaincy contender) for his consistent opening scores. Consider Shahrukh Khan if prefer a high-risk, high-reward player at the lower middle order.
GT Bowlers: Rashid Khan for his wicket-taking leg-spin. Mohit Sharma for his pace and swing, especially bowling at home.
DC Batsmen: David Warner for his explosive batting return at the top. Prithvi Shaw for his early hitting against pace.
DC Bowlers: Axar Patel for his all-round value with both bat and ball. Ishant Sharma for his express pace and ability to take early wickets.
This match is a must-watch! GT, seeking to regain their winning form, will face a DC team desperate for a win to stay alive in the IPL race. The batting-friendly pitch in Ahmedabad promises a high-scoring encounter.