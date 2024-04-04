IPL 2024 GT vs PBKS dream11 prediction

Pratidin Bureau

GT: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, R Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav

PBKS: Ashutosh Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar

Dream11 Fantasy Picks

GT Batsmen: Shubman Gill's consistency at the top is a safe bet. Consider David Miller for his explosive middle-order batting.

GT Bowlers: Rashid Khan's spin magic is a must-have. Umesh Yadav's pace attack adds variety.

PBKS Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan's experience provides stability. Liam Livingstone is a high-risk, high-reward pick for his big-hitting abilities.

PBKS Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada's wicket-taking prowess is crucial. Arshdeep Singh's left-arm pace can be a surprise weapon.

A Battle of Champions and Challengers

This encounter promises excitement! GT, the defending champions, will aim to continue their winning streak. PBKS, eager to bounce back, will look to upset the odds with their explosive batting

