IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Take on Injury-Plagued CSK in Make-or-Break Encounter

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
Gujarat Titans (GT) are scheduled to clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 10 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With four victories from 11 matches, GT currently occupies the bottom spot on the points table. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) holds the fourth position on the points table.
Noor Ahmad
Noor Ahmad, hailed as a wicket-taking bowler, boasts an impressive record of not conceding many runs, solidifying his status as one of the top bowlers since 2023. The talented chinaman spinner has the ability to dismiss some of the world's top batters, making him a formidable force on the field. Additionally, he exhibits exceptional fielding skills, ensuring safety in the field.
Rashid Khan
While Rashid Khan's bowling form has not been at its peak this season, the upcoming must-win game for GT is expected to ignite his determination to deliver for his team. His primary focus will be to restrict runs against Shivam Dube. Moreover, Rashid has the potential to turn the tide in matches with his batting prowess.
Shubman Gill
In recent matches, Shubman Gill has struggled to find his batting form. Nevertheless, the upcoming opportunity presents a favorable chance for him to excel as a batsman. The talented player is encouraged to adopt an aggressive approach at the crease and focus on his performance without being burdened by outcomes. Notably, Gill has a commendable track record when playing at home.
Tushar Deshpande
Tushar Deshpande has emerged as a standout performer for CSK this season, showcasing his prowess as a bowler. The rising pacer has consistently delivered strong performances for the team. With Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman unavailable, Deshpande will shoulder added responsibility in the bowling department.
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in exceptional form over the past few matches, notably scoring three half-centuries in the last four games. The captain of SK showcases his ability to anchor the innings and remains at the crease for extended periods, accumulating substantial runs. Additionally, Gaikwad exhibits prowess in fielding, consistently taking outstanding catches.
Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube has faced consecutive golden ducks in his recent innings, highlighting a concerning dip in form. The left-handed batsman must rediscover his touch in preparation for crucial matches for CSK. With the T20 World Cup 2024 looming, it is imperative for him to regain form, especially considering his potential inclusion in the starting XI.
GT vs CSK Head to Head
In their IPL history, Gujarat and Chennai have faced off in six matches, with both teams securing three victories each. Gujarat Titans' highest score against the Super Kings stands at 214, while CSK's highest total against Gujarat Titans is 206.