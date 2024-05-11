IPL 2024: KKR Eye Second Consecutive Victory Against MI, Aiming for Top-Two Finish

Pratidin Time
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today. KKR, with an impressive record of eight victories in eleven matches, currently holds the top spot on the points table. Notably, Kolkata has emerged victorious in four of their last five encounters. In contrast, MI has secured four wins out of twelve matches, placing them in the eighth position on the points table.
Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine has experienced a remarkable transformation in both his IPL and T20 career, excelling with his explosive batting and economical bowling. As a seasoned West Indian player, he has played a pivotal role in KKR's resurgence this season, leading the charge for the team's revival.
Philip Salt
Kolkata Knight Riders made a savvy acquisition by signing Phil Salt, and the English cricketer has proven to be a valuable addition. Salt's contributions have been instrumental in KKR's strong starts with the bat, and he has also showcased his reliability as a wicket-keeper.
Venkatesh Iyer
KKR's versatile player, Venkatesh Iyer, stands out with an impressive track record against Mumbai Indians. His pivotal half-century in the previous clash played a crucial role in KKR's 24-run victory. Fans anticipate another stellar performance from him as he gears up to take on MI for the second time this season.
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah has consistently delivered exceptional performances for Mumbai Indians, emerging as one of the standout bowlers in the IPL 2024 season. His impressive record of taking wickets and maintaining a tight economy rate solidifies his position as one of the premier bowlers in the tournament.
Suryakumar Yadav
Mumbai Indians brought joy to their fans with a much-needed victory against Hyderabad, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's stellar performance, where he notched up his second IPL century. As they head to Eden Gardens, it's worth noting that Yadav honed his skills over four years at the venue, shaping him into the player he is today.
Tilak Varma
For the third consecutive season, Tilak Varma has emerged as the key figure in Mumbai Indians' batting lineup. The young talent has consistently been the go-to player during challenging moments, making significant contributions to help his team navigate through tough situations.
KKR vs MI Head to Head
In their IPL encounters thus far, Kolkata and Mumbai have faced each other 33 times. Kolkata Knight Riders have emerged victorious in 10 matches, while Mumbai Indians have clinched 23 wins. KKR's highest score against Mumbai stands at 232, while MI's highest total against Kolkata is 210.