IPL 2024: KKR Eye Second Consecutive Victory Against MI, Aiming for Top-Two Finish

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today. KKR, with an impressive record of eight victories in eleven matches, currently holds the top spot on the points table. Notably, Kolkata has emerged victorious in four of their last five encounters. In contrast, MI has secured four wins out of twelve matches, placing them in the eighth position on the points table.

