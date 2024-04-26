IPL 2024: KKR Takes on PBKS in Today’s Action

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

In the upcoming IPL clash, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 26th at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Delhi Capitals (DC) currently hold the second spot on the points table, having secured victories in five out of seven matches so far. However, they've experienced a slight setback, managing to win only two of their last five encounters. On the other hand, Punjab Kings find themselves in a less favorable position, occupying the ninth spot on the points table with just two wins out of eight matches.

