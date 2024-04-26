IPL 2024: KKR Takes on PBKS in Today’s Action

Pratidin Time
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings
In the upcoming IPL clash, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 26th at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Delhi Capitals (DC) currently hold the second spot on the points table, having secured victories in five out of seven matches so far. However, they've experienced a slight setback, managing to win only two of their last five encounters. On the other hand, Punjab Kings find themselves in a less favorable position, occupying the ninth spot on the points table with just two wins out of eight matches.
Sunil Narine
Constructing a team without Sunil Narine seems inconceivable, given his indispensable role. The prolific all-rounder emerges as a prime contender for the Most Valuable Player award owing to his remarkable performances. Having notched up 286 runs at an impressive strike rate of 176.54, including a century, Narine has also made significant contributions with the ball, snatching nine wickets in just seven appearances for KKR.
Andre Russell
Andre Russell's explosive 25-ball 64 in the opening match of the season set the tone for KKR's campaign. Beyond his impactful batting, Russell's bowling prowess has emerged as a pivotal element in KKR's success this season. With a tally of 9 wickets in 7 matches, Russell boasts the best strike rate of 8.89 and ranks fourth in bowling averages with 14.89. His dual threat with both bat and ball has been instrumental in KKR's commendable performance thus far.
Philip Salt
In the recent match against RCB at the same venue, Philip Salt showcased his explosive batting prowess with a rapid 14-ball 48, providing KKR with a dynamic start in the powerplay alongside Sunil Narine. Salt's ability to deliver impactful performances has been evident, particularly on this ground, where he previously played a pivotal role in securing victory with a memorable 47-ball 89 against LSG.
Ashutosh Sharma
Ashutosh Sharma has emerged as a standout performer this season, earning the moniker of the season's revelation. Despite his youthful appearance, Sharma's impactful contributions on the field warrant a label more fitting of a seasoned veteran. Alongside Shashank Singh, he has formed a formidable partnership, often rescuing PBKS from challenging situations. With an impressive strike rate of 189.29, Sharma has amassed 159 runs in just five innings, solidifying his position as a key asset in the lower middle order for PBKS.
Sam Curran
Sam Curran remains a pivotal figure in the PBKS squad, showcasing his value as an English all-rounder. Despite his recent success with the ball, having claimed five wickets in the past three matches, Curran's batting form has been lacking in the current season.
Shashank Singh
Shashank Singh stands as the linchpin of the PBKS batting lineup, his contributions proving pivotal to the team's success. The uncapped Indian cricketer has consistently delivered formidable batting displays in the majority of the matches played.
KKR vs PBKS Head to Head
In the IPL's history, Kolkata and Punjab have crossed bats in a total of 32 matches. Shah Rukh Khan's KKR has emerged victorious in 21 encounters, while Preity Zinta's PBKS has clinched victory in 11 matches. Kolkata's highest score against PBKS stands at 245 runs, whereas Punjab's top total against KKR remains at 214 runs.