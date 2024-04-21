IPL 2024: KKR Takes on RCB in Today’s Action

Pratidin Time
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will witness an eagerly anticipated clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB today in the first match of the day is set to commence at 3:30 PM. KKR, boasting four victories in six matches, currently holds the esteemed second position on the points table. In stark contrast, RCB finds itself languishing at the bottom with just one win from seven matches.
Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine has showcased his all-round prowess in the tournament, accumulating a formidable tally of 276 runs alongside seven crucial wickets to his name. Furthermore, the dynamic KKR opener showcased his batting brilliance by unleashing a scintillating century in the recent encounter against RR.
Andre Russell
Andre Russell has truly demonstrated his mastery in both facets of the game this season. Revered for his explosive power-hitting prowess, the formidable Caribbean cricketer was deprived of an opportunity to showcase his batting brilliance in the previous showdown against RCB. Nonetheless, he illuminated the field with his bowling prowess, clinching two pivotal wickets, affirming his versatility and impact in the tournament.
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer etched his name in the annals of victory with a captivating half-century performance when the two sides clashed earlier this season. The left-handed batsman, seemingly relishing the challenge posed by RCB's bowling lineup, is poised to once again grace the field with his skill and determination in the upcoming match, aiming to make a significant contribution to his team's success.
Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik is currently ablaze with form, emerging as a standout performer and arguably RCB's second most impactful batsman this season. The seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman has amassed a commendable total of 226 runs from seven appearances, boasting an impressive strike rate of 205.45. His stellar contributions include two well-crafted half-centuries, solidifying his pivotal role in the team's batting lineup.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli stands as the formidable pillar of the RCB batting arsenal, currently reigning as the tournament's leading run-scorer with an impressive tally of 361 runs to his credit. Notably, Kohli showcased his exceptional form in the previous showdown against KKR, amassing a formidable 83 runs, further cementing his stature as a cornerstone of the team's batting lineup.
Faf Du Plessis
At the onset of the tournament, Faf du Plessis' form raised eyebrows as a potential concern, yet as the tournament unfolded, he steadily rediscovered his rhythm. Displaying a remarkable resurgence, the RCB skipper delivered impressive performances, notching up scores of 60-plus in the last two matches, thereby affirming his return to formidable form.
KKR vs RCB Head to Head
In the illustrious history of the IPL, Kolkata and Bengaluru have engaged in a total of 33 thrilling encounters. Amongst these, Kolkata has emerged triumphant on 19 occasions, while RCB has celebrated victory in 14 matches. Notably, Kolkata's highest score against RCB stands at an impressive 222 runs, while the Royal Challengers' pinnacle performance against KKR saw them post a formidable total of 213 runs.