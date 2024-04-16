IPL 2024 KKR vs RR dream11 prediction

Pratidin Bureau
KKR: Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Phil Salt (wk), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana
RR: Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult.
KKR Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer for his consistent run-scoring. Consider Venkatesh Iyer if he opens aggressively and times the ball well.
KKR Bowlers: Sunil Narine for his economical mystery spin. Mitchell Starc for his pace and wicket-taking ability, especially at Eden Gardens.
RR Batsmen: Jos Buttler for his explosive batting at the top. Sanju Samson for his anchoring role in the middle order.
RR Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal for his wicket-taking prowess against strong batting lineups. Trent Boult for his swing bowling and ability to take early wickets.
This match is a high-voltage clash! KKR's batting firepower, led by Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell, will face a stern test against RR's well-rounded bowling attack. The Eden Gardens pitch favors batsmen, but don't underestimate the impact of quality bowling.