IPL 2024: LSG Takes on CSK in Today’s Action

Matheesha Pathirana

In a stellar display of skill, Matheesha Pathirana delivered a standout performance in the IPL, clinching his career-best bowling figures of four wickets for 28 runs in the recent match. As a crucial component of CSK's pace arsenal, this right-arm pacer has emerged as a linchpin in their bowling lineup. Pathirana's impactful presence was felt notably against MI, where he played a pivotal role as an impact player. With his momentum soaring, he is poised to carry forward this role in the upcoming match, providing CSK with the edge they need on the field.

