IPL 2024: LSG Takes on DC in Today’s Action

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants will host Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium today in the match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Lucknow, buoyed by three consecutive victories this season, enters the match brimming with confidence. They will look to capitalize on their winning streak against Delhi, who have struggled to find form with just one win in four matches so far.

LSG vs DC