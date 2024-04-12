IPL 2024: LSG Takes on DC in Today’s Action

Pratidin Time
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals
Lucknow Super Giants will host Delhi Capitals at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium today in the match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Lucknow, buoyed by three consecutive victories this season, enters the match brimming with confidence. They will look to capitalize on their winning streak against Delhi, who have struggled to find form with just one win in four matches so far.
Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock has been shining brightly in the current season, showcasing exceptional form both with the bat and behind the stumps. The South African left-hander adeptly anchors innings while also possessing the ability to unleash explosive strokes at the start. Renowned for his safe pair of hands, he consistently pulls off stunning catches, further solidifying his value as a wicketkeeper.
Nicholas Pooran
Nicholas Pooran has been a revelation in the current season, displaying sensational form in every match thus far. The standout batsman has consistently delivered outstanding performances and is expected to continue his impactful contributions in the upcoming game. Additionally, his prowess as an exceptional fielder adds another dimension to his already impressive skill set.
KL Rahul
Despite recent struggles with the bat in the last few games, KL Rahul's undeniable talent suggests that a return to form is imminent, especially in the upcoming match against DC. The familiar home conditions could provide the perfect setting for him to rediscover his scoring touch.
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant has reclaimed his spot among the IPL elite, showcasing a resurgence in form. With two half-centuries in the last three matches, the dynamic batsman appears to be in sublime touch, exuding confidence on the field. His resurgence is a promising sign for DC, who benefit not only from his batting prowess but also from his adept wicketkeeping skills.
David Warner
David Warner's recent struggles at the crease have been evident in the past two matches. However, the seasoned batsman is undoubtedly eager to make amends in the upcoming clash against LSG. His performance will be pivotal for the success of his side, given that DC's batting lineup heavily relies on his ability to anchor the innings.
Tristan Stubbs
Tristan Stubbs has been a standout performer in recent matches, showcasing exceptional form. Renowned as one of the premier finishers in the ongoing season, the dynamic batsman boasts an impressive strike rate even during the crucial middle overs. Additionally, his versatility extends to wicketkeeping duties, making him a valuable asset if needed.
LSG vs DC Head to Head
In their last two seasons, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals have met on three occasions, with LSG emerging victorious in each encounter, maintaining a flawless record against DC. With a head-to-head score of 3-0 in favor of LSG, it's evident that they have asserted their dominance over DC in recent clashes.