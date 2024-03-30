IPL 2024: LSG Takes on PBKS in Today’s Action

Pratidin Time
Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings
The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first home game of the IPL 2024 season at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, March 30th. This will be LSG’s second match in IPL 2024 while PBKS will play their third match. Lucknow, yet to get any points, are right at the bottom of the points table. Punjab, on the other hand, have 2 points from 2 matches and are at number 5.
KL Rahul
KL Rahul was good in the first match with the bat. He scored 58(44) when the team suffered an early collapse. Even as a wicketkeeper, he claimed a couple of catches. For a fantasy team, he brings a lot of value as a player.
Nicholas Pooran
Nicholas Pooran was the reason LSG stayed alive in the run chase against RR. Chasing 194, Pooran scored 64 runs in 41 balls. Given the home conditions, he will be important for LSG. On slow tracks, he can play a key role with the bat.
Mohsin Khan
Mohsin Khan is a highly skillful pacer. He has the slower ones, cutters, and seam movement at a good pace. In the IPL 2022, he was brilliant. Returning fit after so many injuries, the youngster would be hoping to make an impact with the ball.
Harpreet Brar
Harpreet Brar has been bowling very well in the ongoing league. Against DC, he finished with figures of 1/14 in his three overs and followed up with a brilliant spell of 2/13 in his four overs against RCB. He can be trusted to do well in Lucknow.
Sam Curran
Sam Curran won the match with the bat for PBKS against DC. Coming in at 42/2, the Southpaw anchored the chase well and scored 63 runs in 47 balls. The star All-Rounder would be hoping to make an impact with the ball against LSG.
Liam Livingstone
Liam Livingstone can be handy both as a batter and as a bowler. In the game against DC, he finished well and helped PBKS to win. While Liam did not have a great game against RCB, he would be hoping to make an impact against LSG.
LSG vs PBKS Head to Head
Lucknow and Punjab have played only 3 IPL matches so far since LSG debuted in IPL 2022. LSG have won 2 of those and Punjab 1. Lucknow’s highest total against PBKS so far is 257, and Punjab’s highest score against LSG is 201.