IPL 2024: LSG Takes on PBKS in Today’s Action

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first home game of the IPL 2024 season at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, March 30th. This will be LSG’s second match in IPL 2024 while PBKS will play their third match. Lucknow, yet to get any points, are right at the bottom of the points table. Punjab, on the other hand, have 2 points from 2 matches and are at number 5.

