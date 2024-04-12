IPL 2024 LSG vs DC dream11 prediction

LSG Probable Playing XIs (subject to change)

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh.

DC Probable Playing XIs (subject to change)

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje.

Dream11 Fantasy Picks

LSG Batsmen: KL Rahul (captaincy contender) for his consistent run-scoring. Consider Deepak Hooda if he opens and goes big.

Dream11 Fantasy Picks

LSG Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi for his economical leg-spin. Yash Thakur for his wicket-taking pace.

Dream11 Fantasy Picks

DC Batsmen: David Warner for his explosive batting return. Consider Prithvi Shaw for his early onslaught, especially against pace.

Dream11 Fantasy Picks

DC Bowlers: Anrich Nortje for his express pace. Axar Patel for his all-round value.

A Battle for Survival and Supremacy!

This match is a must-watch! LSG will look to maintain their top-three spot, while DC fight for their playoff lives. The balanced pitch offers opportunities for both batsmen and bowlers.

