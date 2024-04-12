IPL 2024 LSG vs DC dream11 prediction

Pratidin Bureau
Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh.
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje.
LSG Batsmen: KL Rahul (captaincy contender) for his consistent run-scoring. Consider Deepak Hooda if he opens and goes big.
LSG Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi for his economical leg-spin. Yash Thakur for his wicket-taking pace.
DC Batsmen: David Warner for his explosive batting return. Consider Prithvi Shaw for his early onslaught, especially against pace.
DC Bowlers: Anrich Nortje for his express pace. Axar Patel for his all-round value.
This match is a must-watch! LSG will look to maintain their top-three spot, while DC fight for their playoff lives. The balanced pitch offers opportunities for both batsmen and bowlers.