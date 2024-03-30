IPL 2024 LSG vs PBKS dream11 prediction

Pratidin Bureau

Playing XI Updates

LSG: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi (watch out if he plays), David Willey, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.

Playing XI Updates

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shivam Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis.

LSG Batsmen

KL Rahul is a must-have with his captaincy and batting skills. Consider Quinton de Kock for his explosive opening.

LSG All-rounders

Marcus Stoinis is a valuable pick for his batting and bowling contributions.

PBKS Batsmen

Shikhar Dhawan offers experience at the top, while Liam Livingstone can be a game-changer with his power hitting.

PBKS Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada's pace attack is a must-consider. Rahul Chahar's spin can be crucial on a bowler-friendly pitch (Ekana Stadium, Lucknow).

Remember

These are just predictions. Analyze recent form, player matchups, and pitch conditions before finalizing your team.

A Match Full of Possibilities

This first-ever encounter between LSG and PBKS promises excitement. LSG will bank on their home crowd support and bowling attack, while PBKS will counter with their explosive batting and experienced bowling.

