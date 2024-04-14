IPL 2024: MI Takes on CSK in Today's High Voltage Clash

Pratidin Time
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
The eagerly anticipated showdown between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is set to ignite the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 14. Currently, MI finds themselves in seventh place with two wins out of five matches, while CSK stands in third place after losing two out of their five encounters. This highly anticipated clash, scheduled as the second match of the day, will kick off at 7:30 PM.
Rohit Sharma
Having scored 156 runs across five games, Sharma has played a pivotal role in ensuring a strong start for his team. Rohit will be eager to deliver another impressive performance against their arch-rivals CSK, aiming to lead his side to their third victory of the season.
Jasprit Bumrah
The standout performer in the Mumbai Indians' bowling lineup has undoubtedly been their pacer. With an exceptional economy rate of 5.95 and a remarkable tally of 10 wickets, he not only stands as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament but also holds the purple cap.
Gerald Coetzee
The Mumbai Indians' pacer has showcased exceptional bowling prowess throughout the tournament, consistently delivering standout performances. With his remarkable skill and precision, he has claimed a total of eight wickets, emerging as a key asset for his team's success on the field.
Shivam Dube
The Chennai Super Kings' batter has been in scintillating form, displaying an impeccable level of skill and consistency at the crease. With a total of 176 runs amassed across five innings, he has firmly established himself as a linchpin in the team's batting lineup. His impressive contributions have played a pivotal role in the success of the CSK, elevating their performance on the field.
Mustafizur Rahman
The Chennai Super Kings' left-arm pacer has emerged as their standout performer in the bowling department, showcasing remarkable skill and precision on the field. With a commendable tally of nine wickets to his name thus far, he holds the title of their highest wicket-taker in the tournament. His consistent ability to take crucial wickets has been instrumental in bolstering the team's performance and fortifying their position in the league standings.
Ruturaj Gaikwad
The Chennai Super Kings' skipper has demonstrated his batting prowess with a total of 155 runs accumulated across five innings in the tournament. Leading by example, his contributions with the bat have been pivotal in steering the team's innings and setting competitive totals.
MI vs CSK Head to Head
In the realm of IPL, Mumbai and Chennai, renowned for their fierce rivalry, have squared off in a total of 36 matches. Of these encounters, Mumbai Indians have emerged victorious 20 times, while Chennai Super Kings have claimed victory in 16 matches. Notably, Mumbai's highest total against CSK stands at 219, while Chennai's highest score against Mumbai Indians is 218.