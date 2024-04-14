IPL 2024: MI Takes on CSK in Today's High Voltage Clash

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

The eagerly anticipated showdown between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is set to ignite the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 14. Currently, MI finds themselves in seventh place with two wins out of five matches, while CSK stands in third place after losing two out of their five encounters. This highly anticipated clash, scheduled as the second match of the day, will kick off at 7:30 PM.

MI vs CSK