IPL 2024 MI vs RR dream11 prediction

Pratidin Bureau
MI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (c), Piyush Chawla, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah.
RR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma.
MI Batsmen: Rohit Sharma's experience are valuable. Naman Dhir is a must-have for his explosiveness. Consider Ishan Kishan for his opening fireworks.
MI Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah's pace attack is a no-brainer. Piyush Chawla's spin could be crucial on a batting-friendly Wankhede pitch.
RR Batsmen: Jos Buttler is a nightmare for bowlers with his destructive batting. Sanju Samson's all-round abilities make him a great pick.
RR Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal's spin magic can dismantle any batting lineup. Trent Boult's express pace adds variety to the attack.
Remember: These are predictions. Consider recent form, player matchups, and pitch conditions before finalizing your team.
This MI vs RR clash is a battle between two IPL powerhouses. MI will be eager to bounce back at their home ground, while RR will aim to continue their winning streak.
With explosive batting lineups on both sides and a batting-friendly pitch, expect a run-fest! The team that handles pressure effectively and executes their bowling plans well will emerge victorious.