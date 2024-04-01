IPL 2024 MI vs RR dream11 prediction

Pratidin Bureau

Playing XI Updates (subject to change)

MI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (c), Piyush Chawla, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah.

RR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma.

Dream11 Fantasy Picks

MI Batsmen: Rohit Sharma's experience are valuable. Naman Dhir is a must-have for his explosiveness. Consider Ishan Kishan for his opening fireworks.

MI Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah's pace attack is a no-brainer. Piyush Chawla's spin could be crucial on a batting-friendly Wankhede pitch.

RR Batsmen: Jos Buttler is a nightmare for bowlers with his destructive batting. Sanju Samson's all-round abilities make him a great pick.

RR Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal's spin magic can dismantle any batting lineup. Trent Boult's express pace adds variety to the attack.

Remember: These are predictions. Consider recent form, player matchups, and pitch conditions before finalizing your team.

A Match Steeped in History

This MI vs RR clash is a battle between two IPL powerhouses. MI will be eager to bounce back at their home ground, while RR will aim to continue their winning streak.

The Verdict: A High-Scoring Spectacle Awaits!

With explosive batting lineups on both sides and a batting-friendly pitch, expect a run-fest! The team that handles pressure effectively and executes their bowling plans well will emerge victorious.

