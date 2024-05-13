IPL 2024: MS Dhoni's incredible records as CSK captain

Pratidin Bureau
Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, CSK have established themselves as one of the most successful teams in the IPL
MS Dhoni has served as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings in a total of 212 matches
CSK emerged victorious in 128 out of 212 matches under Dhoni's captaincy
CSK have lost 82 matches out of 212 games under the captaincy of MS Dhoni
Dhoni holds the record for the highest win percentage as an IPL captain, among cricketers who have led their teams in a minimum of 50 matches
Dhoni has scored an impressive 4,660 runs in 196 innings as captain in the IPL, making him the second-highest run-scorer in this role after Virat Kohli
As an IPL captain, MS Dhoni has achieved an impressive record of hitting 218 sixes and 320 fours
In a surprising move, MS Dhoni has passed on the captaincy of CSK to Ruturaj Gaikwad just before the IPL 2024 opener