IPL 2024: PBKS and RCB Clash with Playoff Dreams on the Line

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh has been in stellar form over the past 4-5 matches, showcasing his batting prowess with finesse. This young talent has the ability to unleash havoc at the top order, applying immense pressure on the opposing team. Additionally, his versatility shines through as he can don the gloves as a right-handed wicketkeeper if the situation demands. Not only is he a proficient batsman and wicketkeeper, but he also adds value to the team as a skilled fielder.

