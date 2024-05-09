IPL 2024: PBKS and RCB Clash with Playoff Dreams on the Line

Pratidin Time
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 9 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. Both teams having won 4 out of 11 matches. RCB is riding high on momentum with 3 consecutive victories, setting the stage for an intense battle to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Harpreet Brar
Harpreet Brar boasts an impressive track record against RCB, often proving his mettle as a left-arm orthodox spinner capable of dismissing even the most formidable batters worldwide. Additionally, he adds value to the team's batting lineup, showcasing his prowess with the bat when called upon.
Prabhsimran Singh
Prabhsimran Singh has been in stellar form over the past 4-5 matches, showcasing his batting prowess with finesse. This young talent has the ability to unleash havoc at the top order, applying immense pressure on the opposing team. Additionally, his versatility shines through as he can don the gloves as a right-handed wicketkeeper if the situation demands. Not only is he a proficient batsman and wicketkeeper, but he also adds value to the team as a skilled fielder.
Ashutosh Sharma
Ashutosh Sharma has emerged as a standout finisher in the current season, showcasing his prowess as a right-handed batter for PBKS. His contributions with the bat have been instrumental in clinching victory for the team in numerous matches. Moreover, in challenging situations where PBKS seemed out of contention, he has played a pivotal role in narrowing the gap and keeping the team's hopes alive.
Virat Kohli
In the ongoing season, Virat Kohli has been a shining beacon of form and consistency. Holding the coveted top spot among leading run-scorers, the stellar batsman exudes determination to make every match count with his impressive performances. As the showdown with PBKS looms, expectations soar for another stellar display from Kohli, poised to leave his mark on the game yet again, especially given the significance of the encounter.
Faf Du Plessis
Faf Du Plessis continues to dazzle with his form, leading RCB from the front. The skipper showcased his brilliance in the recent clash against GT, effortlessly notching up a rapid fifty and swiftly shifting the momentum in RCB's favor. With a string of impressive performances under his belt, Du Plessis has been unstoppable in recent matches, setting the stage for another commanding display against PBKS.
Will Jacks
Will Jacks possesses the remarkable ability to single-handedly sway the game in a mere handful of overs. With his aggressive batting style, he has the knack for dismantling opposition bowlers and sapping their morale. Moreover, he adds versatility to his arsenal by chipping in with a couple of economical overs, often snatching crucial wickets to further bolster his team's cause.
PBKS vs RCB Head to Head
In the history of the IPL, Bangalore and Punjab have locked horns in a total of 32 thrilling encounters. Of these, Bangalore has emerged victorious in 15 battles, while Punjab has celebrated triumph on 17 memorable occasions.