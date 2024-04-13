IPL 2024: PBKS Takes on RR in Today’s Action

Pratidin Time
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
A thrilling encounter awaits as Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) meet at the majestic Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali today. PBKS, currently placed eighth, have secured victories in two out of their five matches. In contrast, RR holds the top spot, having lost only one of their five matches so far.
Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada, the dependable bowler sought after by every captain, has already clinched seven wickets this season. With his stellar performance, the Proteas pacer aims to further bolster his tally in the upcoming match.
Sam Curran
Sam Curran's all-around contribution has been commendable in the ongoing matches. Departing from his previous roles, the English cricketer now finds himself batting higher up the order. In the recent encounter, he showcased his prowess by notching up 29 runs and securing two crucial wickets, marking a significant performance shift this season.
Shashank Singh
Shashank Singh emerges as the driving force of the PBKS batting lineup, showcasing an extraordinary display of powerful hitting in the team's recent outings. With remarkable resilience, he endeavors to steer his team towards victory even in the most challenging circumstances.
Riyan Parag
In this season's cricket extravaganza, we are witnessing the remarkable transformation of Riyan Parag into an upgraded 2.0 version of himself. The talented right-handed batsman has showcased an exceptional performance, accumulating an impressive total of 261 runs across five matches. Among his achievements are three splendid half-centuries, solidifying his position as the second-highest run-scorer in the league.
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson has emerged as one of the top performers in the tournament, currently ranking as the fourth-highest run-scorer with an impressive tally of 246 runs, which includes three half-centuries. The skipper of RR showcased his prowess in the team's recent match against GT by scoring a stellar 68 runs, indicating that he is in prime form and ready to lead his team to victory.
Yuzvendra Chahal
Maintaining his illustrious reputation as the highest wicket-taker in the league's history, Chahal continues to excel. With an impressive tally of 10 wickets this season, averaging at 13.20, his performance remains unmatched. In the recent match, he added two more wickets to his impressive record, solidifying his status as a formidable force on the field.
PBKS vs RR Head to Head
In the illustrious history of the IPL, Punjab and Rajasthan have crossed paths on the field 26 times. Out of these encounters, PBKS emerged victorious in 11 matches, while RR secured triumph in 15. Punjab's highest recorded total against RR stands at an impressive 223 runs, whereas Rajasthan's highest score against PBKS soared to 226 runs.