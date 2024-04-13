IPL 2024: PBKS Takes on RR in Today’s Action

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has emerged as one of the top performers in the tournament, currently ranking as the fourth-highest run-scorer with an impressive tally of 246 runs, which includes three half-centuries. The skipper of RR showcased his prowess in the team's recent match against GT by scoring a stellar 68 runs, indicating that he is in prime form and ready to lead his team to victory.

