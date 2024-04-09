IPL 2024: PBKS Takes on SRH in Today’s Action

PBKS vs SRH Head to Head

Punjab and Hyderabad have faced off in a total of 21 matches in the IPL. Among these encounters, PBKS emerged victorious in 7 matches, whereas SRH triumphed in 14. Punjab's highest total against SRH stands at 211, while Hyderabad's highest score against PBKS is 212. In the last five matches between the two teams, the Sunrisers have clinched victory in three instances.

