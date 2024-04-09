IPL 2024: PBKS Takes on SRH in Today’s Action

Pratidin Time
Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
The cricket fervor is set to ignite as Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) gear up for a pulsating clash on April 9 at the iconic Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali. Both teams are eager to extend their winning streaks and climb the points table. Currently, SRH sits at number 5 while PBKS is at number 6.
Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan plays a pivotal role in PBKS' batting lineup, serving as a key figure renowned for his ability to accumulate substantial runs and stabilize the innings. As the captain, his primary objective is to ensure a solid foundation for his team from the outset. In the four matches played so far, the left-handed batsman has gathered 138 runs, underscoring his significance in the team's performance.
Sam Curran
The standout all-rounder has made valuable contributions in both batting and bowling domains thus far. He showcased his batting prowess with a notable 63 runs off 47 balls against DC, and exhibited exceptional bowling skills against LSG, securing three wickets while conceding only 28 runs.
Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada faces a significant challenge against a formidable batting lineup. As the cornerstone of the PBKS pace bowling arsenal, the right-arm pacer has already taken six wickets in the tournament. He emerges as one of the key players to keep an eye on in the forthcoming match.
Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen stands out as a crucial asset in SRH's middle order. The South African power-hitter has amassed an impressive tally of 177 runs in four matches, displaying a remarkable strike rate of 203.45.
Travis Head
Travis Head possesses the ability to be a formidable batsman, capable of wreaking havoc when he finds his rhythm, as evidenced by his 18-ball fifty during his debut game for SRH. With his prowess, he has the potential to steer his team to victory single-handedly, as long as he remains at the crease.
Aiden Markram
Aiden Markram demonstrates adaptability based on the match situation. Should the team prioritize building a partnership, he readily assumes the role of anchoring the innings while maintaining a commendable strike rate. Conversely, when the objective shifts to scoring quickly, the right-hander switches gears and unleashes his aggressive batting style.
PBKS vs SRH Head to Head
Punjab and Hyderabad have faced off in a total of 21 matches in the IPL. Among these encounters, PBKS emerged victorious in 7 matches, whereas SRH triumphed in 14. Punjab's highest total against SRH stands at 211, while Hyderabad's highest score against PBKS is 212. In the last five matches between the two teams, the Sunrisers have clinched victory in three instances.