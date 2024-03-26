IPL 2024: Previewing CSK vs GT

Pratidin Time
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans
The finalists of the last season, CSK and GT, collide with each other in their next match of IPL 2024. However, both teams will have new leaders in the encounter. Newly appointed skippers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill are set to don the skipper’s hat in the match.
Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra is the new opener for CSK in IPL 2024. He played a quickfire knock in the last game and will look for a similar show.
Shivam Dube
CSK's Shivam Dube played a huge role in the defending champions six wicket win over RCB to begin their IPL 2024 campaign. The Super Kings middle order will be relying heavily on Dube in tonight's game.
Mustafizur Rahman
What a way to mark his entry into the IPL 2024, the star pacer from Bangladesh demolished the entire RCBian star studdet top order to earn his team victory. The yellow side will expect the same from Fizz in tonight’s match.
Shubman Gill
The prince has set off his captaincy debut with a famous win against Mumbai Indians in last game. Gill, fired some fiery hits with the bat last game and will look for a blistering start in tonight’s match.
Sai Sudarshan
A lethal top-order batter for Gujarat Titans. He played a wonderful knock in the previous CSK vs GT clash and would aim for a similar knock.
Rahul Tewatia
The star finisher for Gujarat Titans (GT) who has a reputation of pulling off the impossible in the IPL. In IPL 2022, with Titans needing 12 off 2 balls against Punjab Kings, Tewatia struck two sixes to enhance his reputation as a finisher. He won the IPL title with Titans that season.
CSK vs GT Head to Head
Both sides have faced each other five times, with GT leading 3-2 in terms of head-to-head. Their latest meeting was in the IPL 2023 final, where CSK came out on top.