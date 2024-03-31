IPL 2024: Previewing DC vs CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been impressive with his captaincy skills in IPL 2024. The 27-year-old has also begun to fire with the bat and his form has been a huge plus for the defending champions. Delhi Capitals will be wary of Gaikwad because if he gets going he can do a lot of damage with the bat in hand.

