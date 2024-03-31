IPL 2024: Previewing DC vs CSK

Pratidin Time
Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals will host Chennai Super Kings in their first home game away from home at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. With two defeats from as many games, Rishabh Pant’s Delhi stand ninth on the points table. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s maiden campaign as CSK captain has gotten off to a positive start, with successive wins over Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. CSK are currently on top of the points table.
David Warner
The Aussie southpaw has been one of the most consistent batters in the IPL. The 37-year-old scored an imperious 49 in the game against Rajasthan Royals to be one of the few positives for his side.
Axar Patel
Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel is showing the Indian team what a star he can be with the bat and ball. In the game against Rajasthan Royals he bowled 4 overs and gave just 19 runs. Axar Patel is also a dangerous customer with the bat and can play the role of the finisher with ease.
Tristan Stubbs
After being released by Mumbai Indians, it seems that Tristan Stubbs has found a new lease of life at Delhi. The young South African star nearly pulled of an heist against RR with his unbeaten 44 runs off 23 balls.
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been impressive with his captaincy skills in IPL 2024. The 27-year-old has also begun to fire with the bat and his form has been a huge plus for the defending champions. Delhi Capitals will be wary of Gaikwad because if he gets going he can do a lot of damage with the bat in hand.
Rachin Ravindra
The young Kiwi star has taken to the IPL like a duck to water. The left-handed batter has given his team good starts with the bat. Rachin Ravindra has formed a good partnership at the top of the order with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Shivam Dube
30-year-old Shivam Dube has continued his splendid form for the CSK with two crucial knocks. The all-rounder has scored 85 runs so far with an unbeaten 51 against Gujarat Titans in the last game. Shivam Dube is a dangerous batter and has the ability to clear the ropes with ease and Vizag may suit his penchant for big hits.
DC vs CSK Head to Head
Chennai and Delhi have faced each other in 29 matches in IPL. Out of these 29 games, Chennai have won 19 whereas Delhi have come out victorious on 10 occasion.