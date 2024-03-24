IPL 2024: Previewing GT vs MI

Pratidin Time
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians
In a high-octane affair at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans will take on Mumbai Indians in the fifth match of IPL 2024. The two teams last met in the qualifiers last season where Gujarat Titans handed a thumping defeat to the five-time IPL champions.
Shubman Gill
The holder of last season's Orange Cap faces the daunting task of maintaining his exceptional batting form while simultaneously embracing the responsibilities of captaincy. The success of GT hinges significantly on Gill's performance. Given his impressive track record of scoring 890 runs at a formidable strike rate of 157.80 in the previous season, Gill emerges as the linchpin of his team's batting lineup.
Rashid Khan
Star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan who joined the Titans ahead of the start of IPL 2022 for 15 crore, needs four wickets to complete the half- century. As of now, he has dismissed 46 batters in 36 matches for GT, just after Mohammed Shami on the list of leading wicket-takers for the franchise.
David Miller
David Miller played an instrumental role in GT’s title triumph in 2022. With 481 runs in 16 matches, he ended up as Gujarat's third-leading run-getter in the competition. Against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 1 at the iconic Eden Gardens, he delivered a scintillating knock to his team. The Titans Middle order will be relying heavily on the South African star.
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya, who captained Gujarat Titans last season, has now taken over the captaincy of Mumbai Indians. Pandya, who will be playing competitive cricket for the first time after suffering an ankle injury in last year's 50-over World Cup, will have a lot to prove this IPL season as he aims to cement his place in India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup in June.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit is regarded as one of the greatest white ball cricketers of all time and is well known for his six-hitting abilities. He holds the record for the most sixes in T20Is. Rohit has accumulated 6211 runs in 243 IPL innings at a strike rate of 130.05 with the help of 42 half-centuries and one century in 16 years of IPL. He is the tournament’s fourth highest-run getter in all the seasons so far. With 4709 runs in 178 innings at a strike rate of 129.51, Rohit has been leading the scoring charts of Mumbai Indians. He has won the IPL titles on six instances - five with MI as their captain and one with DC in 2009.
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah had a remarkable performance during the second Test against England on a flat Vizag deck. He managed to pick up six wickets in the first innings and three wickets in the second innings, helping India win the match by 106 runs and level the series. Ahmedabad is more of a home ground for Bumrah, where he can extract something out of a crematory-like pitch for bowlers.
GT vs MI Head to Head
The two teams have faced each other four times in the tournament. Gujarat won twice while Mumbai also emerged victorious on two occasions. In the last match between the two sides, GT beat MI by 62 runs.