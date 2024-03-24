IPL 2024: Previewing GT vs MI

Rohit Sharma

Rohit is regarded as one of the greatest white ball cricketers of all time and is well known for his six-hitting abilities. He holds the record for the most sixes in T20Is. Rohit has accumulated 6211 runs in 243 IPL innings at a strike rate of 130.05 with the help of 42 half-centuries and one century in 16 years of IPL. He is the tournament’s fourth highest-run getter in all the seasons so far. With 4709 runs in 178 innings at a strike rate of 129.51, Rohit has been leading the scoring charts of Mumbai Indians. He has won the IPL titles on six instances - five with MI as their captain and one with DC in 2009.

