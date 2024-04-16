IPL 2024: Previewing KKR vs RR

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

The stage is set for an epic showdown between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the current leaders, the Rajasthan Royals (RR), at the illustrious Eden Gardens in Kolkata today. With an impressive record of four victories out of five matches, KKR currently holds the second position on the points table. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals have been dominating the league, securing five wins out of six matches and claiming the top spot.

