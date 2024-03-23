IPL 2024: Previewing KKR vs SRH

Pratidin Time
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as the Knight Riders prepare to clash swords with the Sunrisers in the third match of IPL 2024. The pulsating action is scheduled to commence at 7:30 pm amidst the grandeur of the iconic Eden Gardens.
Shreyas Iyer
After being sidelined for the entire season last year due to a back injury, Iyer makes a comeback to captain KKR, who have strategically bolstered their squad while retaining the core players. Shreyas showcased his batting prowess with a stellar 95 in Mumbai's victorious Ranji Trophy campaign, yet his availability for all the IPL matches remains uncertain due to lingering fitness issues.
Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the previous IPL season. In 14 matches, he amassed an impressive total of 474 runs at a remarkable average of 59.25, striking at nearly 150, and notching up four half-centuries along the way. Notably, the youngster etched his name in history by becoming the sole batter to smash five sixes in the final over of an IPL chase against Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2023.
Mitchell Starc
Starc marking a remarkable comeback as the most expensive player ever purchased at an auction. The renowned left-arm fast bowler's last IPL appearance dates back to 2015 when he represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In his previous stint, Starc showcased his prowess by claiming 34 wickets in 27 matches, boasting an impressive average of 20.38 and an economy rate of 7.17. Notably, his standout performance saw him record figures of 4/15, demonstrating his ability to deliver match-winning spells under pressure.
Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins boasts an impressive leadership portfolio, having clinched victories in both the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup. However, his abilities as a leader in the shortest format remain largely untested, making his appointment by SRH feel like a bold move.While Cummins hasn't quite set the IPL stage ablaze, with 45 wickets from 42 matches at an economy rate of 8.54, his leadership potential could potentially unlock new dimensions in his game, both as a pace bowler and a lower-order batsman capable of delivering powerful hits.The hefty price tag of his acquisition, exceeding INR 20 crore, adds an additional layer of pressure on Cummins.
Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen's recent T20 performances mark him as a strong contender for the title of the world's best batter in the format, owing to his exceptional ball-striking prowess. His impact was vividly felt in the IPL 2023 season, where, despite playing just 12 matches, he amassed a staggering 448 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 177.08, featuring a century and two half-centuries. SRH's strategic move to elevate Klaasen in the batting order could potentially unlock his full potential, as his ability to dynamically change the game's course single-handedly makes him a formidable force to reckon with, capable of steering SRH to victory in several matches.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar appears to have faded from the Indian team's selection radar across all formats. Despite a respectable performance in the IPL 2023 season, where he claimed 16 wickets from 14 matches, the SunRisers demand more from the seasoned pacer, presenting him with a compelling point to demonstrate his worth. Bhuvneshwar's proficiency with the new ball renders his role in the powerplay crucial once again. Furthermore, his partnership with skipper Pat Cummins, especially if Cummins shares the new ball, holds significant importance in shaping the team's bowling strategy.
KKR vs SRH Head to Head
In the annals of IPL history, Hyderabad and Kolkata have crossed paths on 25 occasions. Among these encounters, Hyderabad has emerged triumphant in 9 matches, while Kolkata has claimed victory in 16, showcasing their dominance in this rivalry.