IPL 2024: Previewing LSG vs GT

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will clash on April 7 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow. This will be the second match of the day, which will start at 7:30 PM. Lucknow played 3 matches so far and won 2 of those. Gujarat, on the other hand, also won 2 matches but played 4.
Quinton de Kock
Veteran South African star has come back to his aggressive best with the bat. His 81 runs off 56 balls vs RCB had 8 fours and five huge sixes and helped LSG to post a massive 181 on the board. if Quinton De Kock can keep firing in the same vein then LSG will be the most difficult side to play during IPL 2024.
Nicholas Pooran
West Indian star Nicholas Pooran put out a brutal assault during the LSG vs RCB game. The left-handed batter hit Reece Topley for three sixes including a gigantic 106 meter six. The current form of Pooran will be a huge plus for LSG as they have a big-hitting batter to give them that extra edge.
Mayank Yadav
With 6 wickets from 2 games and bowling at 150 KPH the form of Mayank Yadav is pleasing to watch. The 21-year-old has already bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2024 at 156.7 KPH. The young pacer will be keen to keep going and possibly make a case for himself for a call up to the senior team.
Sai Sudharsan
Gujarat Titans have found a gem of a player in the form of Sai Sudharsan. The left-handed batter has shown imperious timing with the bat for GT. The 22-year-old has so far scored 160 runs from four games with an average of 40 and a best of 45.
Mohit Sharma
Veteran pacer Mohit Sharma has continued to impress everyone with his death overs bowling during IPL 2024. The 35-year-old has so far picked 7 wickets and has been a very difficult bowler to get past in the final few overs of the game.
Rahul Tewatia
Gujarat Titans star Rahul Tewatia has made yet another push for Indian selection with his cameo vs PBKS. The 30-year-old played some outrageous shots during his 8-ball 23 not out. The left-handed batter needs to bring more consistency and hope that he can keep impressing the selectors.
LSG vs GT Head to Head
Lucknow and Gujarat have played 4 IPL matches so far after both teams made their debut in 2022. GT have won all the matches so far while Lucknow are yet to secure a win against Gujarat.