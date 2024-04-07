IPL 2024: Previewing LSG vs GT

Quinton de Kock

Veteran South African star has come back to his aggressive best with the bat. His 81 runs off 56 balls vs RCB had 8 fours and five huge sixes and helped LSG to post a massive 181 on the board. if Quinton De Kock can keep firing in the same vein then LSG will be the most difficult side to play during IPL 2024.

