IPL 2024: Previewing PBKS vs GT

Shashank Singh

Since his remarkable innings against Gujarat Titans, Shashank Singh's professional journey has undergone a significant transformation. Now hailed as the "crisis man" for Punjab Kings, the 31-year-old showcased his mettle once more with a crucial innings against Mumbai Indians, coming agonizingly close to steering his team to victory. Once again, all eyes will be on Shashank Singh as he shoulders the responsibility to contribute vital runs and guide his team to success in Sunday's match.

Shashank Singh