IPL 2024: Previewing PBKS vs GT

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans
In the second match of Sunday showdown at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali, Punjab Kings will clash with Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2024 match. Gujarat Titans, former champions, have slipped to eighth place after a disappointing loss to Delhi Capitals, while Punjab Kings are struggling in ninth place following a narrow defeat to Mumbai Indians.
Sam Curran
Amidst a turbulent season for Punjab Kings, the standout performer has undeniably been Sam Curran. Despite his recent setback against Mumbai Indians, Curran has showcased remarkable consistency both with the bat and the ball throughout the campaign. The only aspect requiring refinement appears to be his leadership abilities, particularly if the sidelined Shikhar Dhawan's absence extends.
Ashutosh Sharma
Hailing from Railways, the robust right-handed batsman has emerged as one of the standout revelations of IPL 2024. His sensational performance, notably a blistering 28-ball 61 against Mumbai Indians, almost orchestrated a sensational victory for PBKS. Once more, Ashutosh is poised to confront Gujarat Titans, the very team against whom he made his IPL debut, leaving an immediate mark with his impactful presence.
Shashank Singh
Since his remarkable innings against Gujarat Titans, Shashank Singh's professional journey has undergone a significant transformation. Now hailed as the "crisis man" for Punjab Kings, the 31-year-old showcased his mettle once more with a crucial innings against Mumbai Indians, coming agonizingly close to steering his team to victory. Once again, all eyes will be on Shashank Singh as he shoulders the responsibility to contribute vital runs and guide his team to success in Sunday's match.
Sai Sudharsan
Gujarat Titans are banking on Sai Sudharsan to deliver a substantial innings soon, boosting their chances of clinching victory. The southpaw has emerged as a promising batsman alongside Shubman Gill, displaying glimpses of form amidst a struggling batting lineup. Despite consistently getting starts, Sudharsan has yet to convert them into significant innings this season.
Shubman Gill
Navigating the responsibilities of captaincy hasn't been a smooth ride for Shubman Gill. Despite flashes of brilliance with the bat throughout the season, the talented right-handed batsman has encountered challenges. With half of the season behind him and Indian team selections looming, Gill is acutely aware of the imperative to produce significant innings and regain his form.
Rashid Khan
Renowned as an IPL standout in recent years, the Afghanistan sensation has consistently dazzled on the cricketing stage. In the previous match, it was Rashid Khan who salvaged Gujarat Titans' pride with a crucial 31-run contribution. The team now pins its hopes on Rashid Khan's bowling prowess to complement his batting exploits, aiming to string together a series of victories.
PBKS vs GT Head to Head
After four encounters, the teams find themselves evenly matched with two victories apiece, leaving the spoils evenly shared.