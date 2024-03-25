IPL 2024: Previewing RCB vs PBKS

Liam Livingstone

He hit the headlines for his breath-taking 350 off 138 balls for his club side Nantwich CC, known to be one of the highest scores in one-day games. He is a hard hitter and his twin centuries for England Lions against Sri Lanka’s A side had impressed Andy Flower, who said he was one of the hardest hitters he had ever seen. While his IPL stint was with RR in 2019, he was one of the biggest PBKS’ signings – INR 11.50 Cr – during the TATA IPL 2022 auction. Livingstone has played 167 T20s and has over 4100 runs to his name with the strike rate of over 140.

