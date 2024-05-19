IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Clash with KKR in Pivotal Fight for Second Place

Pratidin Time
Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
The Indian Premier League 2024 league phase concludes with a pivotal match between hosts Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Although the Royals have already secured a playoff berth with 16 points, they have faced difficulties recently, struggling to surpass 150 runs in their last two games.
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson has been remarkably consistent this year, showcasing newfound maturity as one of his standout traits. As the Rajasthan Royals' skipper, Samson is eager for the upcoming game, aiming to deliver a stellar performance with the bat and lead his team to victory, ending their losing streak.
Riyan Parag
Homeboy Riyan Parag emerged as the top scorer for Rajasthan Royals in their last match against Punjab Kings. Playing on his home ground, his familiarity with the surface makes Riyan Parag a key player to watch in the upcoming game.
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal started the season strongly and made a return to international cricket. The 33-year-old experienced a dip in form, conceding many runs, but has recently regained his rhythm and is bowling effectively once more.
Mitchell Starc
The most expensive player in league history, Mitchell Starc, has made significant contributions with the ball to help KKR reach the playoffs. As the season draws to a close, Starc aims to be in peak form, not only to assist KKR in winning the title but also to perform at his best for the Australian side.
Venkatesh Iyer
In the match against Mumbai Indians, 29-year-old Venkatesh Iyer delivered another game-changing performance, leading KKR to victory and securing a playoff spot. Iyer's aggressive batting has provided KKR with crucial results during pivotal moments of the season.
Sunil Narine
Former West Indian star Sunil Narine has been a vital player for KKR, excelling both with the bat at the top of the order and with the ball. Narine has been outstanding this season and aims to play a crucial role in helping his team secure their third IPL title.
RR vs KKR Head to Head
Kolkata and Rajasthan have clashed 29 times in IPL history. Out of these encounters, both teams have won 14 matches each, with one game ending without a result.