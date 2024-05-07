IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Seek Playoff Berth in Showdown Against Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

The electrifying IPL 2024 journey marches forward as Delhi Capitals (DC) gear up to clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi for game 56 on Tuesday, May 7th. This upcoming showdown marks another chapter in their gripping rivalry, reigniting the fervor that fans have come to cherish. Notably, their previous encounter unfolded in the vibrant city of Jaipur, where RR emerged victorious by a margin of 12 runs in the 9th match of the season.

