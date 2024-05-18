IPL 2024: RCB Takes on CSK in a High Voltage Encounter at the Chinnaswamy

Pratidin Time
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a crucial match in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18. RCB needs a victory to stay in contention for the playoffs. Despite languishing at the bottom of the table for much of the season, RCB staged an impressive comeback with five consecutive wins.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has once again showcased his batting prowess this season and has been a pivotal player for RCB. For Faf du Plessis' team to secure a spot in the playoffs, Kohli will need to maintain his impressive form with the bat.
Faf du Plessis
The start of the season wasn't promising for the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, but he has since regained his batting form. Faf du Plessis has played a crucial role in RCB's turnaround, providing his team with strong starts with the bat.
Rajat Patidar
The 30-year-old batsman from Madhya Pradesh has been instrumental in Royal Challengers Bangalore's recent victories. In the past five matches, Patidar has scored three half-centuries in the four innings he has batted, significantly contributing to his team's success.
Daryl Mitchell
In recent matches, New Zealand cricketer Daryl Mitchell has showcased outstanding batting form. Accumulating 168 runs from five matches, including two half-centuries, highlights the significant contribution he brings to the CSK team.
Ravindra Jadeja
In this season, Chennai Super Kings' standout player Ravindra Jadeja has been quietly effective both with the bat and ball. His impactful performance in the match against Punjab Kings played a crucial role in securing a crucial victory for his team during the latter part of the season.
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in excellent batting form this season. As his team aims to secure a playoff spot, Gaikwad will be eager to make a significant contribution with the bat and lead his team to victory.
RCB vs CSK Head to Head
In the IPL, Bangalore and Chennai have competed against each other in 32 matches. Among these, Bangalore has emerged victorious in 10 matches, while Chennai has won 21 matches. One match concluded without a result.