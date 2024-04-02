IPL 2024: RCB Takes on LSG in Today’s Action

Pratidin Time
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants
In Match 15 of the IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB finds themselves in a challenging position, having lost two in their three games, which places them at the ninth spot in the league table. On the contrary, LSG currently holds the sixth position with one win and one loss in their two games so far.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has been good as a batter in the ongoing tournament. The star batter has 181 runs in 3 innings at an average of 90.50. He is currently the leading run scorer in the tournament and can come good against LSG.
Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell has not been as good as we know of him as a batter in the IPL 2024. However, he can turn up in the game against LSG both as a batter and as a bowler to make a big impact. One cannot keep a quality player like him quiet for a long time.
Cameron Green
Much like Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green has not been able to fire as a batter. He played at number 5 in the first game and number 3 in the following games. RCB would love to see him fire with the bat and deliver some crucial overs with the ball.
Nicholas Pooran
Nicholas Pooran has been in brilliant hitting form as usual. In the first game against RR, the southpaw scored 64 runs in 41 balls. In the second game against PBKS, he led LSG to a win and scored 42 runs off 21 balls.
Quinton De Kock
After warming the benches for most of IPL 2024, Quinton De Kock is finally getting to start games again. The left-handed batter scored an impressive fifty against Punjab Kings in the previous game. De Kock has good memories of Bengaluru as he scored his maiden IPL ton at this venue while playing for Delhi Capitals.
Ravi Bishnoi
Ravi Bishnoi has transformed himself into a very smart bowler in a very short time. The 23-year-old knows the weakness of a batter and is quick to asses it and take advantage of it. The young spinner can bowl the slider and go through the defence of a batter.
RCB vs LSG Head to Head
RCB and LSG have faced each other in four matches in the IPL, and the Bengaluru side has the upper hand, winning three games, while Lucknow has won only once.