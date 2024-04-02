IPL 2024: RCB Takes on LSG in Today’s Action

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

In Match 15 of the IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB finds themselves in a challenging position, having lost two in their three games, which places them at the ninth spot in the league table. On the contrary, LSG currently holds the sixth position with one win and one loss in their two games so far.

