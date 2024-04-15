IPL 2024: RCB Takes on SRH in Today’s Action

RCB vs SRH Head to Head

In the enduring rivalry between Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the Southern adversaries have clashed in a total of 23 IPL matches to date. Of these encounters, RCB has emerged victorious in 10 matches, while SRH boasts 12 wins under their belt. One match concluded without a decisive result.

Bengaluru's highest total against SRH stands at an impressive 227 runs, while Hyderabad's peak performance against RCB saw them score a formidable 231 runs.

Head to Head