IPL 2024: RCB Takes on SRH in Today’s Action

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off today at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As of now, RCB finds themselves at the bottom of the points table with just one win out of five matches. In contrast, SRH has won three out of their five matches and currently holds the fifth position. This upcoming match is crucial for RCB as they strive to remain competitive in the tournament.
Virat Kohli
The top run-scorer of the current season encountered his toughest inning in the last match against MI, where he managed only 3 runs off 9 balls. However, with his impressive track record at home against SRH, Kohli is anticipated to regain his form and contribute significantly in the upcoming match.
Faf Du Plessis
The Proteas made a triumphant return to form in the previous game, notching up a well-deserved half-century against MI. As the captain of RCB, he demonstrated exceptional control against the bowlers, anchoring one end with finesse. His consistent performance is expected to contribute significantly to adding runs on the scoreboard, while also providing the opportunity for other batsmen to shine at the opposite end.
Rajat Patidar
In the recent match against MI, Patidar showcased his prowess with an impressive performance. The right-handed batsman swiftly notched up a well-deserved half-century, marking his return to form in style. With his aggressive yet selfless approach to batting, Patidar is anticipated to continue his run-scoring spree against SRH, further solidifying his position as an emerging talent in the cricketing world.
Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen has earned a reputation as one of the top T20 batters of late. Despite not performing up to his usual standards in the last couple of games, his exceptional caliber and striking prowess solidify his position as a must-have player in any team lineup.
Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma has truly blossomed in the current season, showcasing his aggressive batting style and ability to score runs swiftly. Additionally, his versatility extends to bowling a few overs effectively when needed, adding value as a handy bowler. Not to be overlooked is his prowess as a fielder, where he consistently makes remarkable catches, further enhancing his contribution to the team.
Travis Head
Travis Head is a formidable matchwinner known for his explosive performances. As a left-handed batsman, he possesses the ability to single-handedly alter the course of a game within just a few overs. With the versatility to contribute as a bowler when necessary, Head adds depth to the team's arsenal. Renowned for his wide array of shots, the Australian batter demonstrates his capability to take on even the most formidable bowlers with confidence.
RCB vs SRH Head to Head
In the enduring rivalry between Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the Southern adversaries have clashed in a total of 23 IPL matches to date. Of these encounters, RCB has emerged victorious in 10 matches, while SRH boasts 12 wins under their belt. One match concluded without a decisive result.
Bengaluru's highest total against SRH stands at an impressive 227 runs, while Hyderabad's peak performance against RCB saw them score a formidable 231 runs.