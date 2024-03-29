IPL 2024 RCB vs KKR dream11 prediction

Pratidin Bureau
RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal.
KKR: Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh (wk), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna (subject to change).
RCB Batsmen: Virat Kohli's experience and Faf du Plessis' consistency make them strong picks. Consider Glenn Maxwell for his explosive batting.
RCB Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj's pace and experience are valuable.
KKR Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer's leadership and Andre Russell's all-rounder capabilities are crucial picks.
KKR Bowlers: Sunil Narine's spin magic and Pat Cummins' express pace are key for KKR.
Remember: These are just predictions. Consider form, recent performances, and the pitch conditions when finalizing your Dream11 team.
With a strong batting lineup on each side and world-class bowling attacks, tonight's match promises to be a nail-biter.