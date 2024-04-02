IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG dream11 prediction

Pratidin Bureau
RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Cameron Green, Mohammed Siraj, Mayank Dagar, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep.
LSG: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi (watch out if he plays), Arshad Khan, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur
RCB Batsmen: Virat Kohli remains a must-have with his experience and consistent batting. Consider Faf du Plessis for his anchoring role at the top.
RCB All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell is a valuable asset with his explosive batting and handy off-break bowling.
LSG Batsmen: KL Rahul, the captain, offers a perfect blend of leadership and explosive batting. Quinton de Kock can provide a quickfire start at the top.
LSG Bowlers: Mayank Yadav's experience and pace attack are crucial. Ravi Bishnoi's (if playing) spin could be a game-changer on a batting-friendly Chinnaswamy pitch.
Remember: Analyze recent form, player matchups, and pitch conditions before finalizing your team.