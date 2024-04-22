IPL 2024: RR Takes on MI in Today’s Action

Pratidin Time
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to clash today at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, with RR leading the IPL standings, having lost just one of their seven matches, while MI aims to climb the ranks from mid-table mediocrity. The encounter promises high stakes and electrifying cricket as both teams strive for victory in the tournament.
Riyan Parag
Riyan Parag shines as a standout batsman in the current season, consistently delivering stellar performances for his team. In the latest match, the young right-handed batter's impressive innings of 34 runs off 14 balls proved instrumental in Rajasthan Royals' successful run chase against KKR.
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson has excelled in multiple roles for his team, showcasing prowess as a captain, a batsman, and a wicketkeeper. With the bat, he has contributed vital runs at the top of the order, while behind the stumps, he has displayed remarkable skills with some exceptional catches. As a skipper, he has demonstrated strategic acumen through his intriguing decision-making on the field.
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler's stellar performance, smashing an unbeaten century to secure victory for RR against MI, proved pivotal for both him and the team, particularly amidst his relatively lackluster form in the tournament thus far. With a formidable track record against MI, Buttler emerges as a formidable contender, showcasing his prowess on the field when it matters most.
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav emerged as the leading run-scorer for MI in their recent match against PBKS, navigating a challenging pitch with strategic finesse. Despite the tricky conditions, Yadav showed boldness upon arrival, taking calculated risks early on. As the pitch slowed down, he adapted his approach, anchoring one end with resilience. With Jaipur expected to offer a similar playing surface, Yadav's adaptable style promises to be a valuable asset for MI in the upcoming match.
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah's outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Match award against PBKS, as his spell of 3/21 proved pivotal in altering the course of the game in favor of MI. Despite the wicket improving for batting, Bumrah maintained relentless pressure with his economical bowling, emerging as the standout bowler of the season with his consistent brilliance on the field.
Shreyas Gopal
Shreyas Gopal's proficiency in claiming wickets has been a notable asset, making him a valuable addition to MI's lineup in recent matches. With the upcoming game set in Jaipur, his inclusion becomes crucial, particularly considering his familiarity with the venue from his tenure with RR between 2018 and 2020. Gopal's experience and skill as a leg-spinner are poised to play a significant role in MI's strategy for the match.
RR vs MI Head to Head
In the IPL history, Mumbai and Rajasthan have contested each other in 29 matches. Of these encounters, Mumbai emerged victorious in 15 contests, while Rajasthan secured triumph in 13 matches. Additionally, one match concluded without a definitive result.