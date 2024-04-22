IPL 2024: RR Takes on MI in Today’s Action

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has excelled in multiple roles for his team, showcasing prowess as a captain, a batsman, and a wicketkeeper. With the bat, he has contributed vital runs at the top of the order, while behind the stumps, he has displayed remarkable skills with some exceptional catches. As a skipper, he has demonstrated strategic acumen through his intriguing decision-making on the field.

