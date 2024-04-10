IPL 2024 RR vs GT dream11 prediction

Probable Playing XIs (subject to change)

RR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(wk/c), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

GT: Shubman Gill(c), Kane Williamson, BR Sharath(wk), Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

RR Batsmen: Jos Buttler for his destructive opening pyrotechnics. Consider Sanju Samson (if batting in the top 3) for his consistency.

RR Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal's wicket-taking prowess is a must-have. Trent Boult's swing bowling adds variety.

GT Batsmen: Shubman Gill's opening heroics are key. David Miller is a high-risk, high-reward pick for his explosive batting.

GT Bowlers: Rashid Khan's spin magic is a no-brainer. Mohit Sharma's express pace can be a game-changer.

A Historic Clash Awaits!

Get ready for an epic encounter! Unbeaten RR, with their explosive batting, will face a stiff challenge from GT's champion bowling attack. This first-time meeting promises excitement - can RR maintain their lead, or will GT reclaim their dominance?

