IPL 2024: SRH Eye Top-Two Finish Opportunity Against Struggling PBKS

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
The IPL 2024 enters its thrilling final weekend with the 69th match, set amidst the excitement of the league's closing moments. The Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad anticipates a full house as the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) hosts the Punjab Kings (PBKS).
Travis Head
Australian sensation Travis Head has been delivering stellar performances with the bat for SRH this season. In his recent five outings, he has amassed an impressive tally of 209 runs, showcasing his exceptional form with two half-centuries.
Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma has emerged as one of the standout Indian performers in the IPL 2024 campaign. The young cricketer left the LSG bowling lineup in disarray with his explosive innings of 75 runs, propelling his team to a commanding victory with over ten overs to spare and without losing any wickets.
Pat Cummins
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has significantly impacted his team's performance this season with both his leadership and individual contributions. The 31-year-old has shown promising form with the bat and has also been instrumental in taking crucial wickets for his side.
Shashank Singh
Punjab Kings have unearthed a new sensation in Shashank Singh, whose remarkable batting performances this season have astounded everyone. Singh aims to conclude the season on a positive note, aiding PBKS in securing another away victory with his batting prowess.
Harshal Patel
Despite a slow start to the IPL 2024 season, Punjab Kings' bowler Harshal Patel has experienced a rapid turnaround in form, propelling him to the top of the leading wicket-takers list. The 33-year-old has snatched 9 wickets in his last 5 matches, solidifying his position as one of the most formidable bowlers in the tournament.
Rahul Chahar
Rahul Chahar, the Indian leg-spinner who has fallen out of favor, has played a crucial role in his team's victories on away grounds this season. The 24-year-old has showcased exceptional bowling skills, consistently delivering precise lines and deceiving some of the top batters with his flight and accuracy.
SRH vs PBKS Head to Head
In the IPL, Hyderabad and Punjab have competed in 22 matches against each other. Among these encounters, Hyderabad emerged victorious in 15 matches, while Punjab secured wins in 7 instances.