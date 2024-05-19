IPL 2024: SRH Eye Top-Two Finish Opportunity Against Struggling PBKS

Harshal Patel

Despite a slow start to the IPL 2024 season, Punjab Kings' bowler Harshal Patel has experienced a rapid turnaround in form, propelling him to the top of the leading wicket-takers list. The 33-year-old has snatched 9 wickets in his last 5 matches, solidifying his position as one of the most formidable bowlers in the tournament.

Harshal Patel